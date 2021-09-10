Trevor Bauer won’t pitch again this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers after MLB extends his leave through the World Series amid sexual assault allegations
Major League Baseball and the players association on Friday extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the MLB and players union’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier this year. MLB and the union since have agreed to several extensions.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0