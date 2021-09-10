Trevor Bauer won’t pitch again this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers after MLB extends his leave through the World Series amid sexual assault allegations

In the 35 years since Major League Baseball pushed the trade deadline back to the end of July, never has a pitcher so thoroughly dominated his first seven starts with a new team as Max Scherzer has for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past five weeks. The Dodgers already were the most talented team in baseball before the deal with the Washington Nationals. For them to get Scherzer, not to mention Trea Turner, was showing off. For them to get this version of Scherzer is just felonious.

