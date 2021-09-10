CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rev. Charles Henry Milton, 79

Charles Henry Milton passed away on Saturday, September 4th 2021 at the age of 79. Charles was born on December 12, 1942 in Jasper, Florida, to the late Wilmer A. Milton Sr. and Doris P. Milton. Charles’ family moved to Lakeland, Florida, at an early age. He was educated in the Polk County school system at Rochelle’s Elementary, Junior -Senior High Schools in Lakeland. Charles received a B.S. degree in Music from Florida A&M University in 1964, where he was a member of the “Marching 100” for four years. He served his country in the United States Army and obtained the rank of Captain. Charles was in the Vietnam War and was awarded several Bronze medals for outstanding service.

Related
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Ride Shares, Hispanic Heritage

HITCH, a ride-sharing/car-pooling app aimed at inter-city trips, debuts in Lakeland Thursday. A ride between Lakeland and Tampa or Orlando is expected to cost from $20 to $90, depending on level of service, the company’s founder says. | Ridehitch.com. HISPANIC HERITAGE Month is being marked in Polk County with production...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Planned Condo Introduces Co-Housing Concept to Lakeland

A lush, vacant lot across from Southgate Publix lined with stately oak trees is taking on a new life after a group decided it’s the right place for a shared residential lifestyle for seniors and adults with disabilities. Lakeland resident Gail Bagley, a longtime proponent of senior co-housing, and two...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lucy Irene Smith, 65

Lucy Irene Smith, 65, died September 3, 2021. Irene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 7, 1956, to the late Franklin Bird Smith and Frances Hazel Thurgood. Irene was an accomplished quilt maker and an award-winning baker. She was the first in her family to attend college, earning her Associate Degree from the University of Utah where she met her husband David by holding his notes for a class as ransom for a date. Irene was a professional secretary, fluent in shorthand, superbly organized, and could type faster than an electric typewriter could process. As a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Irene continued her pioneer heritage with honor, diligently serving the Lord in many capacities throughout her life. Her callings in the church included Sunday School and Primary teacher, Relief Society and Primary President as well as an ordinance worker in the Memphis, TN Temple.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Parks, Cannabis Tracker

PARKS: Polk County government plans to spend $13 million improving parks next year include two Lakeland-area projects: replacing the boardwalk at Crystal Lake Park and a new basketball court and restroom building at Loyce E. Harpe Park. CANNABIS tracking company Metrc LLC continues growing, adding two new executives and making...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Security Professional Opens Cigar Lounge on Wheels

Parked on the weekends on Memorial Boulevard near Ohio Street and next to the new Coney Funeral Home, the 1911 Rollin Cigar Lounge gives small groups of people a chance to gather and smoke cigars in a comfortable RV. It’s the brainchild of Marcus Wilson, 45, a private security professional...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Polk’s Dip in New COVID Cases Continues for a Second Week

A downturn in new COVID-19 cases in Polk County continued for a second straight week as the Florida Department of Health reported 4,787 new infections here. That’s 1,387 fewer new cases than were reported last week, the largest one-week drop to date. Still, the past week’s total was the sixth highest since the coronavirus crisis started in Polk 18 months ago.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Margaret Elizabeth “Beth” Reiber, 95

Margaret Elizabeth (Beth) Reiber fell asleep and awoke to eternal life with Jesus on September 1, 2021. She was 95 years old and through God’s faithfulness, was the epitome of a “life well lived.”. Beth was a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida. She was born on November 9th, 1925, to...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Melody Lou Reynolds Koratich, 65

Melody Lou (Reynolds) Koratich, joined her eternal family September 2, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a sudden unexpected heart attack. Born on October 28, 1955 in Waynesburg, PA and grew up in the Rices Landing area. She was the daughter of the late W. Ralph and Mary Reynolds. Melody...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

William David Pentecost, 72

William Pentecost passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 72, in Lakeland, Florida, surrounded by his wife and sons. He was always concerned more about his wife and family than he was himself. Bill is survived by his beautiful wife, Patricia, three sons and their wives (David...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Girl, 11, Wounded in North Lakeland Shootings is Resilient and Recovering, Family Says

The 11-year-old girl who survived with wounds as four others died at the hands of a gun-wielding stranger on Sunday morning in two north Lakeland houses will remain at Tampa General Hospital for several months, family members tell Fox 13 News. She has undergone four surgeries for her 10 wounds, but she is awake, talking, reading, writing, and in good spirits, family members say. | ALSO: News Channel 8 – Girl told investigators she survived by playing dead.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

DeSantis Comes to Lakeland to Announce Law Enforcement Hiring Push

Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Lakeland today to announce a three-prong legislative plan to attract more recruits to law enforcement, including $5,000 signing bonuses. He said he chose Lakeland for the announcement because he was impressed by the local Police Department’s out-of-state recruitment efforts, Fox 13 News reports. | ALSO: The Ledger | Video: full news conference.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Four Killed in Two North Lakeland Houses; Suspect Surrenders

5:30 P.M. UPDATE: A gunman in military armor who said he was high on methamphetamines shot and killed four people, including an infant, in two houses off North Socrum Road early this morning, then exchanged gunfire with deputies and police before surrendering, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. An 11-year-old...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Weekly COVID Report Shows Signs of a Possible Peak in Polk

This week’s COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health yields hope that the toll of the delta variant may have peaked in Polk County and Florida. During the last week, 6,174 new infections were reported in Polk, a solid drop from last week’s record 7,510 new cases. The testing positivity rate continued its slide for a second week, falling below 20% for the first time in five weeks.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Jerome “Jerry” Keith Walker, 66

Jerome (Jerry) Keith Walker, 66, of Lakeland, FL (formerly of Attleboro, MA) passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Roxanne Tyner-Walker and family on August 31, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Hospital after a 21-day battle beating COVID-19 however finally succumbing to the trauma COVID left behind. A student of Attleboro...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper

COVID AT SCHOOLS: Polk County Public Schools’ new COVID dashboard, unveiled Thursday, shows infections were reported in 792 students and 115 staff from Monday through Wednesday this week. Students quarantined during that period numbered 4,321. | View the dashboard. MERCHANTS WALK shopping center is getting two new stores in the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Misty Maloney, 57

Misty Maloney born September 21,1963 has passed away on August 21, 2021. Misty worked as an inventory control specialist for Linden Industrial Machinery. She died unexpectedly due to complications from COVID-19. Misty survived by her mother Helen Marle Waters, her sisters Wendy Smith and Crystal Murphy, her loving husband Leonard,...
BARTOW, FL
LkldNow

Christopher Broadhead, 32

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, 32, passed away on August 23, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Health. Chris was born in Winter Haven and served the Polk County community for 10 years as a deputy sheriff for Polk County Sheriff’s office. A memorial service will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Victory Church (1401 Griffin Road Lakeland, FL 33810). The family requests that all attendees wear a face mask at the service.
POLK COUNTY, FL
