Rev. Charles Henry Milton, 79
Charles Henry Milton passed away on Saturday, September 4th 2021 at the age of 79. Charles was born on December 12, 1942 in Jasper, Florida, to the late Wilmer A. Milton Sr. and Doris P. Milton. Charles’ family moved to Lakeland, Florida, at an early age. He was educated in the Polk County school system at Rochelle’s Elementary, Junior -Senior High Schools in Lakeland. Charles received a B.S. degree in Music from Florida A&M University in 1964, where he was a member of the “Marching 100” for four years. He served his country in the United States Army and obtained the rank of Captain. Charles was in the Vietnam War and was awarded several Bronze medals for outstanding service.www.lkldnow.com
