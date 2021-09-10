CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

GM CFO: 'Q3 will be challenging' with chips, but automaker expects to meet guidance

Detroit News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — General Motors Co. now expects to lose up to 200,000 vehicle deliveries in the second half of the year because of the continuing chip shortage, doubling its previous projection, CFO Paul Jacobson revealed during RBC’s Global Industrials Conference Friday. Rising COVID-19 cases and increased restrictions at chip plants...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cofounder Has Another Billion-Dollar Idea

It's fair to say Tesla has revolutionized the electric car industry. The Model 3 is bringing EVs to the masses, the Model S Plaid is setting new standards for electric car performance, and Tesla is constantly improving its battery technology. But while EVs are helping lower global emissions, there are concerns about emissions generated from battery production.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said. This fact places the startup...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Report Expects Tesla To Reach 1.3 Million Deliveries In 2022

Tesla’s annual delivery numbers have been on an upward trajectory for years now, but investment firm Wedbush believes in 2021 and 2022 delivery figures will truly explode. In a new report Wedbush suggested Tesla will deliver 900,000 cars in 2021, followed by 1.3 million in 2022. For reference, in 2018...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Can Automakers Team Up To Catch Tesla?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. If you can’t beat ‘em on your own, maybe you can join up with someone else to beat ‘em. As legacy automakers struggle to catch up to Tesla, many are exploring new collaborations to spread out the costs of developing new technology. The old-line brands are...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
mobilesyrup.com

Ford increasing production for F-150 Lightning electric truck

Ford is investing an extra $250 million USD (roughly $318 million CAD) to boost production and add more electric vehicle-related (EV) jobs to its production facilities. The automaker says that this investment will add a total of 450 jobs and bring Ford’s Lightning production capacity up to 80,000 per year. This seems like a nice amount of trucks, but since the company is sitting on over 130,000 pre-orders, it will be over a year before everyone who wants one gets one.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial...
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Opinion: Volkswagen Invests Heavily in EV Manufacturing

(TNS) — General Motors and Ford aren’t the only automakers in the United States betting the farm on EVs. Volkswagen has established its U.S. beachhead here in right-to-work Tennessee to build a new generation of electric vehicles starting with the ID.4 SUV. VW is investing $41 billion in electrification over the next five years, with $4.3 billion targeted at the Chattanooga plant that will begin producing ID.4s next year for North America.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV Production Halt Extended To Mid-October

General Motors has announced that the production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan will not resume at least until mid-October (Reuters). The production was "temporarily" halted in August due to the massive battery recall that concerns all Bolts ever produced....
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#General Motors Co#Rbc
Detroit News

Microchip shortage to idle Jeep Grand Cherokee plant in Detroit

Production of the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV will halt at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit next week, parent company Stellantis NV confirmed Friday. The disruption is the result of a global semiconductor shortage, the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand for consumer electronics. Automakers like Stellantis are seeking to protect their most profitable pickups and SUVs and secure the chips needed for electronic functions in their vehicles.
DETROIT, MI
Press Democrat

Lucid beats Tesla in range, going 520 miles on a charge, EPA says

Lucid Motors, a startup automaker, has unseated Tesla, the dominant maker of electric cars, as the producer of the electric vehicle that can travel farthest on a single charge. Lucid’s top-of-the-line Air Dream Edition Range can drive 520 miles on a full battery, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, beating...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will Lucid Motors Stock Be the Next Big EV Story After Tesla?

Lucid Motors (LCID) stock has been very volatile in September. We saw selling pressure earlier in the month on fears that PIPE (private investment in public equity) would exit as the lock-in period ends. However, the stock has since been in an uptrend as those fears abated. How high can LCID stock go and can Reddit traders trigger a short squeeze in the stock?
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

GM Plans to Idle Factories Longer Amid Chip Shortage

General Motors Co. is extending its plans to idle some of its North American factories, compounding the effects of the world-wide semiconductor shortage on the auto maker’s production. The company said Thursday it will add to scheduled downtime at seven plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The move builds...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
FOXBusiness

Ford plans to add 450 jobs to ramp up F-150 Lightning production

Ford Motor Co. is staffing up in order to meet strong demand for its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck. The Detroit-based automaker will invest an additional $250 million and add 450 jobs across three Southeast Michigan plants to ramp up capacity of the F-150 Lightning. The investment and new jobs will enable Ford to produce 80,000 trucks a year.
ECONOMY
news4sanantonio.com

Chip shortage sends thousands of new GM trucks to Genesee County field

MT. MORRIS, Mich - Due to a worldwide semiconductor shortage thousands of new trucks are being stored in a field in Mt. Morris. General Motors says despite the chip shortage the company is going ahead and manufacturing vehicles and would be installing the chips when they do become available. David...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Tesla Mad About New EV Tax Credits?

Markets rebounded from early losses on Thursday. Tesla joined foreign automakers in criticizing new EV tax credit legislation. Ford and GM support the proposal. The stock market once again proved its resilience on Thursday, managing to mount a substantial comeback from large declines earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) even managed to post a modest gain by the end of the trading session, and although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) finished lower, they were well off their worst levels by the close.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNN

Rivian beats Tesla, GM and Ford to build the first electric pickup truck

New York (CNN Business) — There is a winner in the race to build the first consumer ready electric pickup truck, and it isn't Tesla, Ford or General Motors. The startup truck maker's first R1T pickup come off the line in a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois on Tuesday, company CEO RJ Scaringe announced in a tweet.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

General Motors Joint Venture Admits Building Auto Chips: Reuters

General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) Chinese joint venture SGMW admitted developing its own auto computing chips since 2018, Reuters reports. The joint venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group aims to increase locally sourced chips in the next five years. SGMW would boost cooperation with Chinese manufacturers...
BUSINESS
mymixfm.com

GM’s China joint venture develops own auto chips

BEIJING (Reuters) – One of General Motors Co’s China joint ventures said on Wednesday it is developing auto chips and aims to increase use of locally sourced chips in the next five years. Liuzhou-based SGMW, GM’s venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group, said at an industry conference that it has been developing its own auto computing chips since 2018. SGMW did not say whether it is merely designing chips or is also participating in chip-manufacturing but said it would boost cooperation with Chinese manufacturers to improve quality and economy of its chips. A prolonged global shortage of semiconductor chips has affected major automakers https://www.reuters.com/technology/car-chip-shortage-abate-smartphones-could-be-next-industry-execs-2021-07-23 including Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, and Volkswagen AG, forcing many to idle or curtail production. SGMW is also developing battery-swapping stations for its micro electric vehicles, it said at World New Energy Vehicle Congress.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy