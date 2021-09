Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in dominant fashion, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to win the men's singles title at the 2021 US Open. With the win, Medvedev played spoiler to Djokovic's bid to become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors -- the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open -- in the same year, also known as the calendar-year Grand Slam. It is Medvedev's first career Grand Slam singles title.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO