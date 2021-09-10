CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death risk 11 times higher for unvaccinated amid delta spread, CDC finds

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
Cover picture for the articleRelative to vaccinated people, those who are unvaccinated and infected with COVID-19 face a 10 times higher risk of hospitalization and are 11 times more likely to die from the disease, the CDC's Sept. 10 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found. "Looking at cases over the past two months when...

