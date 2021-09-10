CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unseeded teen Fernandez advances to 1st Slam final

 8 days ago

NEW YORK – Leylah Fernandez’s first major semifinal, at the U.S. Open just days after her 19th birthday, did not go her way at the start. She recovered from dropping the initial three games to take a lead, before No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka pushed a match filled with momentum swings to a back-and-forth third set. No matter what, Fernandez did not worry. Didn’t waver.

TheDailyBeast

Leylah Fernandez to Face Emma Raducanu in All-Teen U.S. Open Final

The incredible runs of Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will continue to the U.S. Open final. Nineteen-year-old Canadian phenom Fernandez beat the world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling 2-1/2-hour match Thursday night. At one point in the second set, a trailing Sabalenka was so frustrated by the game and the clearly pro-Fernandez crowd that she smashed her racquet onto the court, destroying it, and earning herself a code violation. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won matches against both defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament. Fernandez will face Emma Raducanu on Saturday face after the 18-year-old Briton dispatched world No. 17 Maria Sakkari in straight sets later Thursday. It will be the first U.S. Open final in more than two decades to boast two teens vying for the title. (The last time, in 1999, a 17-year-old Serena Williams walked away with the trophy.) When asked how she pulled off the Thursday night victory, Fernandez laughed. “I have no idea.”
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-‘Impossible is nothing’: Canadian teen Fernandez into US Open final

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Leylah Fernandez’s storybook U.S. Open continued with yet another upset on Thursday as the Canadian teenager shocked second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final. Rankings-wise, the second seeded Belarusian represented the toughest challenge yet for the 19-year-old lefhander but with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEKU

Two Unseeded Teens Battle Their Way Into US Open Final

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are so similar in so many ways: They possess enviable quickness and anticipation. They take balls low to the ground and redirect them with ease. They don't care how much better-known or more successful opponents are. They love the big moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
