CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty University to resume in-person learning, encourage masks and vaccinations as COVID-19 mitigation period ends Friday

By Colleen Guerry
WRIC TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University’s campus-wide quarantine period is coming to an end on Friday, but with the university still reporting more than 400 active coronavirus cases and more than 1,800 people under quarantine as of Wednesday, school officials say they plan to prioritize “both health and freedom” by keeping some health and safety policies in place moving forward.

www.wric.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Lynchburg, VA
Education
Lynchburg, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Vaccines
City
Lynchburg, VA
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health And Safety#On Liberty#Signage#Liberty University#Digital

Comments / 0

Community Policy