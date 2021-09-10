Liberty University to resume in-person learning, encourage masks and vaccinations as COVID-19 mitigation period ends Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University’s campus-wide quarantine period is coming to an end on Friday, but with the university still reporting more than 400 active coronavirus cases and more than 1,800 people under quarantine as of Wednesday, school officials say they plan to prioritize “both health and freedom” by keeping some health and safety policies in place moving forward.www.wric.com
