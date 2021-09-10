CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland Park, NJ

Shorter Days? Better Nights of Shopping and Supporting Local Artists, Artisans and Crafters in Highland Park

By Editor
Highland Park Planet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Highland Park(MSHP) once again has demonstrated its creativity for enhancing a vibrant local shopping environment in Highland Park, NJ. MSHP Executive Director Rebecca Hersh welcomes Highland Park residents and their friends throughout the region to downtown Highland Park for four “Night Owl” outdoor markets featuring local artists, artisans, and crafters selling their wares! Complete all your holiday shopping while contributing the health and well being of the community by shopping local in the public square by the pavilion next to 212 Raritan Ave.

highlandparkplanet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp were flown back to their poverty-stricken homeland Sunday by the United States in an effort to deter others from crossing into the country. A U.S. official told The Associated...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
CNN

Texas doctor says he violated the state's strict new abortion law

Washington (CNN) — A Texas doctor is publicly revealing that he violated a state law that bans abortions after six weeks and says he is inviting legal challenges under the controversial law, which has so far withstood efforts by pro-abortion rights supporters to block it. "On the morning of Sept....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raritan, NJ
City
Highland Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Artisans#Mshp#Raritan Ave
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy