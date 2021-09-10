Shorter Days? Better Nights of Shopping and Supporting Local Artists, Artisans and Crafters in Highland Park
Main Street Highland Park(MSHP) once again has demonstrated its creativity for enhancing a vibrant local shopping environment in Highland Park, NJ. MSHP Executive Director Rebecca Hersh welcomes Highland Park residents and their friends throughout the region to downtown Highland Park for four “Night Owl” outdoor markets featuring local artists, artisans, and crafters selling their wares! Complete all your holiday shopping while contributing the health and well being of the community by shopping local in the public square by the pavilion next to 212 Raritan Ave.highlandparkplanet.org
