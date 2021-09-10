CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to victory: How the Rams can start off the season on the right foot against the Bears

By Turf Show Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams and Chicago Bears aren't exactly rivals, but it’s been starting to look that way as Sunday Night Football will be their fourth meeting in four years. Following a rare loss in the 2018 season, Sean McVay has bested Bears head coach Matt Nagy in each of the last two meetings.

