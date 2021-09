WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Some students at Purdue University are receiving disciplinary action for failing to follow the school’s requirements for COVID. Before the fall semester started, Purdue gave students the option to either be fully vaccinated or participate in weekly routine testing. A large majority of students are doing that, but the school says there are 84 students receiving disciplinary action for not doing the weekly testing after getting two warnings. The school says if they get a third warning, they’ll be suspended.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO