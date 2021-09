(WBBM Newsradio) -- The Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m. on WBBM Newsradio. —Give Andy Dalton the opportunity to use his experience wisely at the line of scrimmage against a dangerous Rams defense. He is a smart quarterback who will get the ball out quick and on time. Protecting Dalton with a run game commitment and successful play calls on third down will move the chains, eat the clock, and give the offense a chance to get in a rhythm against the reigning No. 1 defense in the NFL.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO