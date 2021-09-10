Emmet County leaders might disband commission that had been working on housing

PETOSKEY — Emmet County commissioners will likely not extend the life of a committee on economic development when its term sunsets at the end of this year. The county board, then made up of a majority of different members, approved the creation of the “economic development” ad hoc committee in 2018, but its chairman resigned earlier this year, and it has not had any new meetings planned for several months. It would require action by the board of commissioners if it were to continue for future years.