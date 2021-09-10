9/11 ceremony Saturday at Bunert Park

Saturday marks 20 years since thousands of Americans lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Corsicana’s Freedom Flag Committee is hosting a 20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bunert Park to honor the first responders who gave their lives and thank those who still work to keep us safe.

Newly elected Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-CD6) will be the featured speaker. Ellzey served in the United States Navy and his career experience includes working as a civilian contractor, a fighter pilot and a commercial airline pilot. He also served on the Texas Veterans Commission.