Iowa State

Iowa Parents Frustrated by Lack of Info on School COVID Cases

By Nikoel Hytrek
iowastartingline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Iowa, schools are seeing and reporting rising cases of COVID-19 among their populations. How—and whether—schools notify parents about positive cases is left up to school districts to decide. So far, many are providing those notifications, but most are only giving broad information, like noting when there’s a positive case in a school building or among a grade level as opposed to in a specific class. Most cite privacy laws for the lack of more precise information.

