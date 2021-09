Vandalia Jr. High baseball saw their season come to an end Wednesday falling to Edwardsville Lincoln 13-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Edwardsville Lincoln 3A Regional. The Wildcats jumped on the Vandals early, scoring 8 runs in the first inning and adding another 5 in the third. Trailing 13-0, the Vandals scored their only run of the day when Brock Willenborg doubled to score Kohnor Depew with two outs in the top of the 4th inning before an ensuing groundout ended the game. Vandalia ends the season at 5-5.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO