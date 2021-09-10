Elected officials in Arkansas speak out against President Biden's vaccine mandate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several elected officials in Arkansas are not happy with President Biden's vaccine mandate, including Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe. "It causes a furthering of distrust and a further collapse of institutional credibility and institutional trust across the country. I just think that's the wrong way to go. We need to be persuading and not coercing," Dr. Bledsoe said.foxsanantonio.com
Comments / 0