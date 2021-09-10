CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lockport native, Canisius QB Tyler Baker unyielding in pursuit of college offers

By Nick Sabato nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com
Lockport Union-Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO — Quarterbacks love options. Multiple receivers, multiple formations, multiple play calls. They love it all. In the fall of 2018, Lockport native Tyler Baker entered Canisius High School looking for a different option in his quest to become a college football player. As Baker begins his senior season against Western New York Maritime at 1 p.m. today, he is in search of as many scholarship opportunities as possible.

