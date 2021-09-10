CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communication Key as South Seattle Schools Reporting Disproportionate COVID-19 Cases

Cover picture for the articleWith public school students back learning in-person for the second week during a delta variant surge, parents and guardians await crucial, timely information from their school or district in the event there are COVID-19 cases at their child’s school. Such information helps parents and guardians keep their kids safe and take precautions that impact collective safety. In South Seattle and southwest King County — where the majority of People of Color in the county live and where higher COVID-19 case rates have persisted throughout the pandemic — clear, transparent, effective communication becomes even more crucial. In these historically under-resourced communities, plenty of doubts remain about current communication during this delta stage of the pandemic.

#Covid 19#People Of Color#Seattle Public Schools#Sps#King County School#Highline Public Schools#Kent School District#Fife Public Schools#Tsd#Emerald#Foster High School#Garfield High School#Aki Kurose Middle School

