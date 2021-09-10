Northwestern’s Trent Meyer Commits to UW-Green Bay Men’s Golf Team
MAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern’s Trent Meyer has committed to joining the UW-Green Bay men’s golf team. Meyer had a stellar junior year for the Tigers, earning Heart O’ North Conference Player of the Year honors. He also won the individual title in the section and region, capped off with a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 2 championship, the highest finish for a Northwestern golfer in program history.www.fox21online.com
