Golf

Northwestern’s Trent Meyer Commits to UW-Green Bay Men’s Golf Team

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern’s Trent Meyer has committed to joining the UW-Green Bay men’s golf team. Meyer had a stellar junior year for the Tigers, earning Heart O’ North Conference Player of the Year honors. He also won the individual title in the section and region, capped off with a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 2 championship, the highest finish for a Northwestern golfer in program history.

