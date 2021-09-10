CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer says show will kick off with “a big, fun number”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedric the Entertainer is hosting the Emmy Awards for the first time, and he says he has something special for the viewers and live audience. "We wanted to do something that reminded viewers of the big shows," The Neighborhood star tells People."We didn't want to go Broadway with it, but we do want to do something similar to that. So we got a big, fun number to open up and show that's got some sketches."

USA TODAY

Cedric the Entertainer says scaled-down Emmys will still be full of 'surprises'

When Cedric the Entertainer first agreed to host the 2021 Emmys, he instantly thought to himself, "What have I done?" "The first thing that crossed my mind was when Kevin Hart got canceled for the Oscars," the 57-year-old comedian says in an interview, referring to Hart stepping down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards after past homophobic comments and tweets surfaced.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

The Queen’s Gambit wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

'The Queen’s Gambit' was the big winner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. 'The Queen’s Gambit' won seven gongs on the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The Netflix coming-of-age period drama - which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy - won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing and Mixing on Saturday (11.09.21).
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Emmys ceremony will be a 'fun, ritzy party' with 'plenty of music,' producers say

This year the 73rd annual Emmy Awards will take place at L.A. Live's Event Deck, a space that offers indoor and outdoor locations for the production. Socially distanced audience seating means that only around 500 guests will attend Sunday's ceremony compared to several thousand in previous years. Attendees will follow...
MUSIC
DFW Community News

Cedric The Entertainer Wants You Ready To Laugh For The Emmys And ‘The Neighborhood’: ‘It’s All Poppin’ Off”

(CBS) – There’s a whole lot of Cedric The Entertainer coming your way on CBS the next few days! Cedric will hold down hosting duties this Sunday night on America’s Most Watched Network for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and then will be back on your TV, smartphone or tablet Monday night for the fourth season premiere of The Neighborhood.
TV & VIDEOS
Journal Inquirer

Emmys 2021: TV awards show looks to be a fun night

After more than a year of pandemic-impacted TV awards shows, the biggest question looming over the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday isn’t about who will win, but whether the extravaganza will avoid being a train wreck. Last year’s Emmys broadcast, to name one encouraging example, managed to be fairly entertaining,...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS LA

Stars Show Out To Celebrate Emmy Nominations Ahead Of Big Show

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A lavish celebration was held in North Hollywood at the Television Academy headquarters as one of several Emmy pre-parties being thrown this year. From Emmy nominees like “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson to the cast of “Ted Lasso,” stars came out in droves. The celebration was also a big step to a sense of normalcy in Hollywood and the pandemic. This year’s Emmy’s will have a limited audience, despite not having one last year. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on CBS and Paramount+. Find out how to watch here.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Emmy Producers Talk Vax Mandate, Tease Cedric & Friends Opening Musical Number And ‘The Crown’s UK Party

Last year, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Primetime Emmys was the first major awards show to pull off a ceremony during the pandemic with all nominees featured remotely. This year, only “a handful” of the nominees will be beamed into the show via satellite, said Ian Stewart who, along with Reginald Hudlin, executive produced the well received virtual 2020 Emmys on ABC and also executive produce the 2021 awards on CBS, which will be held Sunday in an air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. Live with limited, vaccinated audience sitting at dinner tables. Hosting the Emmys this year is Cedric the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
