Laurel Middle School teacher and high school coach allegedly gave sexually explicit note to teenager

A Laurel Middle School teacher and high school coach has been accused of giving a sexually explicit note to a 13-year-old student. According to the father of the 13-year-old student, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, she was allegedly approached by Markel Milsap [who the father named in a social media post] and was handed a note. Milsap allegedly stated that she go to the bathroom to read the note, where she took it to read.