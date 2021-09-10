CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Laurel Middle School teacher and high school coach allegedly gave sexually explicit note to teenager

By Kevan Lindsey Co-Editor, Laurel Impact
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Laurel Middle School teacher and high school coach has been accused of giving a sexually explicit note to a 13-year-old student. According to the father of the 13-year-old student, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, she was allegedly approached by Markel Milsap [who the father named in a social media post] and was handed a note. Milsap allegedly stated that she go to the bathroom to read the note, where she took it to read.

Comments / 18

Connie Butler
8d ago

It was quite obvious in the video the girl was telling the truth so why has nothing been done the teacher and coach should be arrested but yet they are at school everyday with other kids

Sharon Page
7d ago

Why haven't he been fired n charge's brought against him,if she was White something would have been done about it the moment she said something.

david anderson
7d ago

You do not arrest or charge any body over a written note telling someone that you have a crush on them. Suspend him pending the investigation.

#Laurel School#Laurel Middle School#Lpd#Laurel Police Department#Laurel Impact

