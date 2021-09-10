Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Arrested for DUI

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney was arrested Thursday morning just outside Nashville and charged with driving under the influence. Williamson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrest to Rolling Stone. Rooney, who lives in Nashville, was involved in a car accident shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, when his...
Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox may be making singing his career; however, another one of his biggest passions lies somewhere else. And it’s not something he can get on stage. A longtime avid hunter, Gary Levox is so dedicated to the sport that he even convinced his Rascal Flatts bandmates,...
“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
Gabby Barrett “CANT HANDLE” the excitement of Country Music Awards nominations. The “I Hope” songbird took to her social media channels on Thursday morning (September 9) to express her excitement. The CMA announcement came shortly before Barrett posted her reaction, and it turns out she’s a leading lady in the nominations this year. Barrett, 21, is nominated for four awards: Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Carly Pearce has come a long way. From her debut album in 2017 Every Little Thing, to her sophomore self-titled record in 2020, to today with 29: Written In Stone, her growth as an artist is apparent. But, that’s thanks in large part to her growth as a person. After an eight month marriage to fellow country music singer Michael Ray, Carly filed for divorce in June of 2020. Though it’s something no one ever foresees happening in a marriage, especially […]
Chris Stapleton performed three songs off his 2020 album Starting Over for CBS This Morning’ latest Saturday Sessions.
Joined by his band including his wife Morgane, Stapleton showcased “Arkansas,” “When I’m With You” and the title track from his latest LP, which arrived in November 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The country star embarked on a lengthy summer tour in support of Starting Over in July 2021; that trek continues on through December 5th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stapleton has also already lined up a summer 2022 trek, complete with gigs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and George, Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre.
Stapleton was recently received five nominations — tied for most among his peers — at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, including nods for Album of the Year plus Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over.” The singer was also among the country stars named as CMT’s Artists of the Year.
