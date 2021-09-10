CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

UGA study finds gout treatment drug could help COVID-19 patients

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

ATLANTA — A team of University of Georgia researchers may have found a drug that is an effective treatment for COVID-19. The UGA study, released Friday in Nature's Scientific Reports, found that probenecid, a federally approved oral medication to treat gout, has broad antiviral properties that makes it a prime candidate to combat not only a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, but other viruses like the flu. Probenecid has been on the market for over 40 years and has minimal side effects that include nausea, dizziness, vomiting and headaches.

EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer's request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, "Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
scitechdaily.com

The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
Best Life

Getting a Booster Too Soon Could Cause This Serious Side Effect, Experts Warn

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug may help treat COVID-19

In a recent study published in Science, researchers found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. They found the drug inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads. Researchers also found that the drug could...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna's Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine's website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
