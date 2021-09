For the fifth year in a row, Hobart and William Smith Colleges are among the top five U.S. liberal arts institutions for service, according to Washington Monthly.Washington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings named HWS third in the nation among liberal arts colleges for service. The policy magazine’s annual rankings also cite HWS for student voting initiatives.“Service and civic engagement are a vital part of an HWS education, and I’m thrilled that HWS is once again recognized for the impact our students have here on campus, in Geneva, and in communities around the country and around the world,” says Katie Flowers, director of the HWS Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning.

GENEVA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO