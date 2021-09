Andre and Frances Guichard, owners of Gallery Guichard and founders of the Bronzeville Art District Art Tour. They are also known as the Mayor and First Lady of Bronzeville. They are a very dynamic couple that believes in art that touches the soul and the healing power of art. They are very focused on art from the African Diaspora. They are also both accomplished artists. They are very committed to uplifting the community and through their efforts, they have raised over $35,000 to programs that help at-risk youth in Bronzeville.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO