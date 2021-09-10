Election watchers snap photos of workers, challenge voter signatures as California recall nears

LOS ANGELES — The recall vote-counting has yet to begin, but election officials already are experiencing surveillance befitting a spy novel. In Seal Beach, election workers arrive to pick up ballots from a county drop box outside of Leisure World and, no matter what time of day they make their rounds, are invariably met by a man who pops out to take their picture. Other election workers report individuals photographing their license plates. At ballot processing centers, volunteer observers keep a close eye on those approving the signatures on unopened ballots — and sometimes are challenging the validity of the signatures, a practice that is banned in some counties and has been declared illegal by at least one judge.