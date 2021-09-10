CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Sports Fans Can Get Their Fix At MANIA Sports CAVE

By Leah Sander
inkfreenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Kevin Frentner’s business, MANIA Sports CAVE, was born out of his desire to help sports memorabilia collectors like himself. “I started the business because … I am a big collector and people would ask me questions about it,” he said. “Where did you get this? How did you get this? And they didn’t know and it made me think about I didn’t know. So, I thought you know what, why don’t I just (start the business) because I learned where to get it and how to get it.”

www.inkfreenews.com

