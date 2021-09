Dr. Susan Wylegala says one the big problems that we are seeing, especially in the number of these puppies and dogs that have been acquired during the COVID pandemic is separation anxiety. Now that many people are returning to work and many children are returning to school, these animals are now being left alone at home for the first time ever and for many of them it’s creating significant anxiety and problems. Dr. Wylegala says separation anxiety is one of the more common problems they see in pets and we are seeing it in significantly more frequency lately. First of all, she says, talk to your veterinarian; there are combination of things that can be done help pets that have separation anxiety.

