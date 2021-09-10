Epic v Apple judge grapples with the big question: What is a videogame?

Is there any argument more tired than "are videogames art?" Well, how about: "What is a videogame?" Gamers have been arguing about it since day one, with the debate reemerging every time a new trend hits, like "walking sims," ARGs, or visual novels, to name just a few. Which is why it's funny (and maybe a little sad) to see the American justice system fail us once again and punting on a legal definition of a "videogame" during Friday's ruling on the Epic v Apple trial.