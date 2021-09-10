CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Future of In-Furrow Applications

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smart Integrated Multi-Product Prescription Application System (SIMPAS) makes it easy for Iowa farmer Jason Orr to prescriptively apply multiple dry or liquid products while planting. Learn more about the system here.

www.agriculture.com

Benzinga

Agriculture Online

Find dealers near and far with Tractor Zoom listings

Tractor Zoom launches a new online service, Equipment Dealer Listings, for farmers nationwide to address a huge frustration they encounter in having to search multiple places to find the machinery they need. Farmers also expect this information to be easy to find and readily accessible on their phone. In a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cargill launches U.S. carbon farming program for 2022 season

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Thursday it is launching a carbon farming program for the 2022 season that will pay growers for production practices that lower emissions and capture more climate-warming carbon in soils. Cargill's RegenConnect program will use soil sampling, farm data and...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

USDA expands feed-hauling assistance

USDA is expanding the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program to cover the cost of feed transportation for drought-impacted producers. The action is in response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains. ELAP already covers the cost of hauling water during drought,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rise from February low

CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed on Thursday, as the market recovered from a decline to its lowest prices since February. Technical buying helped support prices, while concerns about waning U.S. pork exports continue to hang over the market, analysts said. The U.S. Department...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Have the corn, soybean price trends changed, analyst asks

Have the price trends changed for the corn and soybean markets?. That is the big question this week. Last Friday, the corn and soybean markets posted an impressive chart reversal. Both markets have posted impressive follow through early this week. Here are three chart signals that I see as being...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm despite export cancellations

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Wednesday, supported by firmer corn and wheat markets, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans settled 12 cents higher at $12.94-1/2 a bushel. December soymeal futures lost $2.20 to $339.60 a ton, while December soyoil added 1.50 cents to 58.37 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported two soybean sales cancellations, including 132,000 tonnes from China and 196,000 tonnes from unknown destinations. * The U.S. soybean crush rose to a three-month high in August and topped all trade estimates, while soyoil stocks at the end of last month also exceeded expectations, according to National Oilseed Processors Association. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
AGRICULTURE
#Simpas
Agriculture Online

Generational succession planning

It’s the dream of many farmers to have the farm pass down to the next generation. For the succession to go smoothly, you have to have a plan. Many parents struggle with how to divide everything between their children. Dave Specht is a farm succession consultant, and the founder of a company called Advising Generations. He says sometimes, the next generation thinks they’re entitled to inheriting assets on the farm, whether they’re actively involved or not. So, a key question to ask is, “how interested are you in inheriting the family debt on the farm”?
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises for 3rd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday to trade near a one-week high as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market. Corn and soybeans edged higher. "There is a bullish sentiment in global agriculture markets," said one Singapore-based trader. "Production issues...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Big drop in farm income forecast as pandemic aid ends

After reaching its highest level since 2013, U.S. net farm income would tumble by one-fifth next year, despite continued high crop and livestock revenue, said the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute on Tuesday. “Under current policies, farm income could drop again in 2022, as government payments decline and production expenses continue to rise,” the think tank said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Have farmers sold enough grain, analyst asks

A lot has happened in the past 13 months, with prices moving from $3.07 corn futures to the $7.76 high May 13, 2021. Soybeans moved from $8.70 on August 7, 2020, to $16.60 on May 13, 2021, and HRS wheat moved from $4.95 on 8/7/20 to $9.54 on 8/13/21. Essentially,...
AGRICULTURE
