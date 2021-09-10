The Future of In-Furrow Applications

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Wednesday, supported by firmer corn and wheat markets, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans settled 12 cents higher at $12.94-1/2 a bushel. December soymeal futures lost $2.20 to $339.60 a ton, while December soyoil added 1.50 cents to 58.37 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported two soybean sales cancellations, including 132,000 tonnes from China and 196,000 tonnes from unknown destinations. * The U.S. soybean crush rose to a three-month high in August and topped all trade estimates, while soyoil stocks at the end of last month also exceeded expectations, according to National Oilseed Processors Association. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
