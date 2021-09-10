The Future of In-Furrow Applications

It’s the dream of many farmers to have the farm pass down to the next generation. For the succession to go smoothly, you have to have a plan. Many parents struggle with how to divide everything between their children. Dave Specht is a farm succession consultant, and the founder of a company called Advising Generations. He says sometimes, the next generation thinks they’re entitled to inheriting assets on the farm, whether they’re actively involved or not. So, a key question to ask is, “how interested are you in inheriting the family debt on the farm”?

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO