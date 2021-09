The current masking requirement in classrooms will remain in effect until further notice, according to a Sept. 10 announcement from Dean of the College Jill Dolan. This announcement maintains the previous mask requirement in classes with more than 12 students announced on Aug. 23. Masking decisions for vaccinated students in smaller classes remain up to the discretion of the instructor.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO