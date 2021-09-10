CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Allen: Debate of bill should focus on merit, not figures (Opinion)

By Kelly Allen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, Congress is considering a budget package that serves as an important companion to the negotiated bipartisan infrastructure package. Alongside much-needed investments in roads and bridges, it would address longstanding needs of workers and families in our state and around the country — things like paid family and medical leave, to ensure that no worker has to choose between their job and their health; investments in the child care and home health workforces; extension of the child tax credit, which has had immediate anti-poverty and food security effects across our state; and much more.

