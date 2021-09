A toddler was found dead inside her mom’s car as the latter forgot to drop her off at the daycare center Thursday, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the infant’s mother had told them that she dropped off two of her three kids, aged 5 and 3, at the daycare and originally planned to drop off her 1-year-old daughter on the same day care after running some errands. She also reportedly said that she got distracted afterward, unwittingly leaving the toddler inside her Honda Civic parked near their home for the entire day.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO