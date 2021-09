Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with "Fox & Friends" Friday, and sounded off on the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. Pompeo blasted Milley over his phone calls with China in the final days of the Trump presidency, saying it would be "tragic" if Milley promised Beijing to alert them before a potential U.S. attack.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO