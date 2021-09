BRISTOL, Tenn. – After a successful debut event this year, the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will return to Bristol Motor Speedway next year. Rather than a week long event as it was this year, the event will be held across two weeks in 2022. The event will run from March 20 to April 2. Super late models will return and headline both weeks of racing for a total of eight days on the dirt covered half-mile.