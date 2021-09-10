Waterville Creates announces new membership program
WATERVILLE – Waterville Creates, a non-profit supporting and promoting high-quality, accessible arts and cultural programs in Central Maine, is excited to announce its new membership program that provides benefits across all divisions, including the Maine Film Center, Waterville Opera House, and Ticonic Gallery + Studios, as well as special gifts from founding partners, the Waterville Public Library and the Colby College Museum of Art.bangordailynews.com
