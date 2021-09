On Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET, you’ll notice something very different about PFT Live. And very familiar. This season, Mike Golic joins PFT Live for every Monday show. Golic, a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, spent 18 years co-hosting a very popular morning show on ESPN with another guy named Mike. The nine-year NFL veteran and former Notre Dame standout will join me for the full two hours, during which we’ll talk about the Sunday that was and, time permitting (it usually doesn’t), the Monday night to come.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO