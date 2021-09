Rapper turned mainstream pop punk revivalist Machine Gun Kelly brought his tour to NYC for two big sold-out outdoor shows this week: SummerStage in Central Park on Monday (9/13) and The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday (9/14). The Central Park show was cut short due to weather, but not before MGK was able to bring out his collaborator Travis Barker to play their cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" and recent single "Papercuts" off MGK's upcoming Travis-aided album Born With Horns (which they had also just performed together at the VMA's at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sunday). MGK also brought out Iann Dior for two songs. As the show was getting shut down and the amplification was turned off, he led the crowd in an a cappella singalong of his hit "Bloody Valentine." You can watch video of most of his set below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO