CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers

By TOM KRISHER and BARBARA ORTUTAY
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WL5JB_0bsWLfYe00
Biden President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)

The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, some could lose valuable employees or won't be able to find new ones.

Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it's not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, says the vaccine mandate could go a long way to boost the economy.

“The evidence across countries is that more vaccinations means fewer infections, hospitalizations and deaths, which in turn means a stronger economy,’’ he said.

But even those who favor Biden's decision as a way to stop the coronavirus from spreading further are afraid that vaccination-averse workers will quit, or job seekers won't apply for their openings. Some workers may also switch to smaller companies where shots in the arm aren’t required.

“In a tight marketplace, it's very difficult to find employees, much less to keep our current employees,” said Jonathan Chariff, CEO of South Motors, a group of 12 auto dealerships in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale area with more than 1,100 workers. “It's easy for them to go and find another job elsewhere.”

To be sure, the mandate could make some employees more comfortable working with others in tight spaces. Indeed, Chariff said his company supports Biden's move and wants to make sure all workers are vaccinated to keep them safe, especially after two employees died from the virus. However, the company decided against requiring them because of the labor shortage. Right now, Chariff has 80 to 100 openings.

Karl Wadensten, CEO of Richmond, Rhode Island-based VIBCO Vibrators, was an early adopter of masks, weekly virus testing and temperature checks at his manufacturing business and has encouraged vaccinations, but fears he’d lose employees if he forced them to get the jab.

Wadensten, whose company makes industrial vibrators used in dump trucks and other applications, said Friday he is waiting for more clarity about what the Biden orders will mean for his business, which has a small number of government contracts. His workforce has been hovering just above and below 100 employees, of whom about 85% are vaccinated.

“For that other 15%, it would be detrimental to their beliefs and values that they have,” he said.

Conversely, smaller companies see being exempt as an advantage. Like other businesses, Alan Dietrich, CEO of Crater Lake Spirits in Bend, Oregon, is facing staff shortages. He has a 36 workers, with an immediate need for two or three more.

“Being left out of the mandate is helpful for hiring,” he said. “We are still finding that a small but meaningful number of people in our area are vaccine hesitant, and staffing is so tough that even one person is significant to us.”

On the other hand, he said, the business is more susceptible to slowdowns or shutdowns due to positive tests. But a statewide mask mandate in Oregon “definitely helps keep our staff safer,” he said.

The Associated Press reached out to a wide range of companies since Thursday’s announcement. Many, like General Motors and Ford, said they favor vaccines but were analyzing the executive order. Others noted that they already require vaccinations.

Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, was one of the first major companies to mandate vaccines for workers at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and its managers who travel within the U.S. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. But it excluded front-line workers such as cashiers, who according to the company have a lower vaccination rate than management.

The tech industry has largely been at the forefront of vaccine requirements, making the sector in general a likely supporter of Biden’s policy on the issue. In late July, Google became one of the first major U.S. employers to decide all its workers needed to be vaccinated before returning to the office. Facebook quickly adopted a similar policy a few hours after Google took its hard stand on vaccines.

Angela B. Cornell, a clinical professor at Cornell Law School who focuses on labor law, said the mandates are a positive step for businesses.

“This shift will make it a lot easier for employers to push those individuals who have been on the fence or who have been opposed,” she said.

Companies won’t have to worry about being sued, since it’s a government mandate and not one from the employer, she said.

Per Biden’s order, the millions who work as employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government won’t have the option to get tested instead of taking the vaccine. The order also requires large companies to provide paid time off for vaccination.

Those who don’t work for federal contractors and are afraid of the vaccine can choose weekly testing instead, but many people who are simply hesitant are more likely to get immunized, said Dorit Reiss, a professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law who has studied vaccine mandates for nearly a decade.

“The testing is sufficiently burdensome that most of them would prefer just to be vaccinated,” she said.

Half of American workers favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Such mandates have already been gaining traction following the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available under emergency authorization, but haven't been formally approved.

Cole Stevenson, an assembly line worker at Ford's pickup truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, said the requirement is a “huge overreach” by the government. He hasn't been vaccinated and is concerned that the vaccines were released before being properly tested.

“They just haven’t done as much as they should have to be putting it into people now,” said Stevenson, who plans to get tested weekly rather than get vaccinated. “I just don’t trust it.”

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. have in fact been proven safe and remarkably effective against the worst outcomes of the disease in studies of tens of thousands of people and in following their real-world performance.

More than 177 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but confirmed cases of the virus have shot up in recent weeks. They’ve now reached an average of about 140,000 cases per day.

On average, about 1,000 Americans die from the virus daily, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 650,000 Americans have died from the virus since January of 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Britton Durbin, a utility worker in Dunnellon, Florida, who is vaccinated, said mandates are needed to make sure workers are safe and the power company he works for can operate without being interrupted by people getting sick. His company hasn’t mandated vaccines yet, but has encouraged them. In the last couple of months, three colleagues have died of COVID-19.

“When I know my co-workers are vaccinated, it’s reassuring,” said Durbin, 32. “There’s less of a chance of them getting sick or passing on.”

____

Associated Press Writers Anne D'Innocenzio, Joseph Pisani and Mae Anderson in New York, Zeke Miller and Paul Wiseman in Washington, D.C., Michael Liedtke in San Ramon, California, David Koenig in Dallas, Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, and Alex Veiga in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Vaccinations#Labor Law#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Moody S Analytics#South Motors#Vibco Vibrators#Crater Lake Spirits#The Associated Press#General Motors#Facebook#Cornell Law School
wallstreetwindow.com

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says – Cezary Podkul

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims.
ECONOMY
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
northernstar.info

Keep pandemic-related benefit programs open

On Sept. 4, several federal benefit programs expired, leaving over 7 million people affected. Three out of four of these benefit programs were for pandemic relief. Although many places of employment have long returned to business, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, so people should still be receiving those benefits if need be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mprnews.org

With vaccines now mandated for workplaces, will a travel mandate be next?

A debate is heating up over whether President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees, be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.
TRAVEL
New Jersey Monitor

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.  In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy