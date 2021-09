Roseburg and the Umpqua Valley are getting the first significant rain in over three months. Forecasters from the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 1240 KQEN that .64 inches of rain had been received at the Roseburg Regional Airport by around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Between three-quarters of an inch and one inch of rain are forecast for the day. While the airport did get .01 inches of rain on August 17th, the last time a quarter of an inch or more was received was on June 14th when .36 inches was reported.

