Ardis Missaukee District Library Receives Grant

By Jill Thomas
Cadillac News
 8 days ago

Ardis Missaukee District Library to receive Michigan H.O.P.E. grant. The Ardis Missaukee District Library is one of the grant recipients of the Michigan H.O.P.E. Grants. In order to assist organizations with recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Humanities is providing emergency American Rescue Plan funding to museums, libraries, archives, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits impacted by the pandemic throughout Michigan. Michigan H.O.P.E. Grants are available to provide general operating support, programming support, or a combination of both. Funding for these grants has been provided by Michigan Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

