Presentation Outlines Long-term CV Risks of Gestational Diabetes

Rajiv Agarwal, MD, MS, shares expert insight on the results of FIGARO-DKD with respect to the trial’s primary and secondary end points. Rajiv Agarwal, MD, MS: The primary end point in the FIGARO-DKD study was the 4-point MACE [major adverse cardiac event], which is described as CV death, or cardiovascular death; nonfatal MI [myocardial infarction]; nonfatal stroke; or a hospitalization for heart failure. The key secondary end point was renal outcome, which is defined as a 40% decline in eGFR [estimated glomerular filtration rate] from baseline confirmed within 30 days; kidney failure, which is either dialysis or transplantation or eGFR persistently reduced to less than 15; or death from renal disease. Basically, we have cardiovascular outcome as the primary outcome. Before I tell you the results, I can tell you that the typical patient in the study had diabetes for 14-and-a-half years and was 64 years old; 70% of patients were men. The mean systolic blood pressure was 136/77 mm Hg. Everybody was on an ACE [angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor] or an ARB [angiotensin receptor blocker]. Cardiovascular disease was present in 45% of patients, and 7.8% of the population had a history of heart failure. On top of that, 71% of patients were on statins. That’s an incredibly well-treated population, especially when 8.4% of these patients were on an SGLT2 inhibitor and 7.5% were on GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO