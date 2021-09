Second-year Drexel University student Nhat Nguyen had never done research like what he undertook for his STAR Scholars project this summer. The materials science major worked in the Nanobiomaterials and Cell Engineering Laboratory managed by Hao Cheng, PhD, associate professor in the College of Engineering. Nguyen worked on ways to modify the surface of 2D materials to help decrease the immune response when injected into the human body for use in biomedical applications such as cancer immunotherapy.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO