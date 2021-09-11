CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Years Ago, the Hot 100 Reflected a Nation Grappling With 9/11

Cover picture for the articleThese days, the convenience and accessibility of streaming allows headlines to impact the Billboard Hot 100 more quickly than ever before. Earlier this year, for example, no fewer than four DMX singles re-entered the Hot 100 within two weeks of the rapper's untimely death. At the turn of the century, though, when Spotify was still a pipe dream and the much slower metrics of physical sales and airplay were still the most important, it took a little longer for the chart to react to the mood of the nation. It's why the singles charts of October through November 2001 appear far more somber than in the weeks immediately after 9/11.

