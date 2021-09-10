CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performative Activism Sparks Backlash Of New CBS Series ‘The Activist’

By DarkSkyLady
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word “activism brings to mind movements that bring about social and political change for the masses. It’s protesting, it’s organizing, and for many Black activists and activists of color worldwide, it can be treacherous and deadly work. Competition shows, on the other hand, often incite drama, sensationalism, and over-the-top theatrics. Now, whether we want it or not, the two are about to merge.

femalefirst.co.uk

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company. Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also...
MOVIES
Ilana Quinn

CBS's New Show "The Activist" Has Already Gained Criticism

On September 9th, 2021, the giant American television and radio network CBS announced the launch of a new reality series entitled The Activist, premiering on October 22nd. According to CBS’s official website, the series will highlight the work of real-life advocates for various issues and pair them with celebrities while contestants compete for a chance to take part in the G20 Summit. Among the celebrities hosting the series are Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Deadline further revealed contestants will be graded on criteria based on “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.” The winning team of advocates will be serenaded by some of “the world’s most passionate artists.”
Outsider.com

New Game Show ‘The Activist” Draws Major Backlash for Feeling Ingenuine

Dang! The game show community just can’t seem to get it right! What are they doing wrong? A lot of things, fans would say. Pat Sajak just announced some pretty major changes to “Wheel of Fortune.” This, of course, comes in the midst of “Jeopardy!’s” battle to keep fans engaged after a whirlwind of controversies and changes themselves. What’s next, a new version of “Wipeout?”
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Times

CBS’ new reality show ‘The Activist’ to showcase political activists seeking online attention

Political activism spread from street protests to corporate boardrooms and now has found a new home: a reality television series airing weekly on CBS this fall. “The Activist” will feature six rabble-rousers competing in “media stunts,” missions, digital campaigns, and other events to spur change to the environment, to education or on health issues, according to CBS.
ADVOCACY
Deadline

Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For ‘The Activist’, CBS Competition Series From Global Citizen – Update

UPDATED with statement from Global Citizen, 5:34 PM: After the format for The Activist drew some blowback on social media, Deadline reached out to Global Citizen for a statement. “The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities,” a spokesperson for the group said. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Following Julianne Hough's Departure, CBS Scraps Controversial Activist Series

CBS is the home of some of the biggest reality shows in television history with Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, but the most recent reality series that the network announced started causing controversy right away. Called The Activist, it was designed as a competition series that would feature activists representing various worthy causes facing off to try and win the top prize. The uproar resulted in co-host and Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough announcing her departure, and not too long after she released her statement, CBS has scrapped the plans for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

New CBS Show ‘the Activist,’ Roundly Panned Online

CBS is launching a show called “The Activist” on October 22, according to Deadline. Contestants will vie to impress Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and world leaders with “likes” for cash. Social media users, including Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman, ripped the premise of the show. According to the report, the show...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsOne

New CBS ‘Activist’ Reality TV Contest Dragged For Trivializing ‘Meaningful’ Causes For Social Media Clout

I try really hard not to be an overly skeptical and critical person, particularly when it comes to pop culture-related things, so I’m just going to ask:. Am I the only one who thinks a reality TV show featuring activists competing on social media for likes and shares where the winner gets their cause backed by world leaders while the losing causes just lose…is kinda weird?
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

So CBS Is Really Making an Activism Competition Series, Huh?

Here’s something to protest: CBS is moving ahead with its latest reality offering, against all odds: an activism competition series called The Activist. Yes, really! This is a project that has made it past multiple levels of network-television bureaucracy — to the point where it now has a premiere date and three celebrity co-hosts attached! Deadline reported on September 9 that Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough all think this show is a good enough idea (or paycheck) to join it, with each celebrity joining a team of six activists and assigned to the issue of health, education, or the environment. There will be challenges, somehow, and the groups will compete for online engagement, and maybe eventually end up at the G20 Summit. Oh, and there will be musical performances too, because of course.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

CBS’s ‘The Activist’ Is a Terrible Idea

CBS has announced a new reality show, The Activist, and as someone who works in the nonprofit field (when I’m not writing about true crime and dramedies), I can state without seeing a single episode that it’s at terrible idea. And I’m not usually that person. For the most part, even when something doesn’t appeal to me, I try to recognize that it will or does appeal to others and respect that as much as possible. Twilight, for example. It’s not my thing but it is for many other people, and I wish them the joy of it. But not this. The Activist is a terrible idea that will likely harm countless nonprofit organizations currently engaging in activist work related to health, education, and the environment – if not the reputation of activism and – by extension – the nonprofit organizations that perform similar activism work (or even the nonprofit sector as a whole). I’m sure co-hosts Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough have the best of intentions and mean well. However, everyone involved in green lighting the series should feel bad for doing what will likely end up being a bad thing.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

CBS Has A New Competition Series Called 'The Activist,' And Twitter Users Have Thoughts

On Thursday, CBS announced the upcoming premiere of its new competition series “The Activist” — and Twitter users made it clear they aren’t on board with the concept. The five-week competition series, produced by Global Citizen and co-hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough, will feature six activists competing against each other to promote health, educational or environmental causes, the network’s press release stated. It’s set to premiere on CBS on Oct. 22.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Julianne Hough regrets blackface after ‘Activist’ backlash

Julianne Hough is trying to dance her way out of this mess. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to social media to express her regret for a 2013 Halloween costume where she used blackface amid criticism for her new CBS show, “The Activist.”. The 33-year-old is set to...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

In Response to Firestorm, CBS’ ‘The Activist’ Will Be Retooled From Competitive Series Into a Documentary Special (Exclusive)

“The Activist,” a CBS series that had itself become the target of online activism in recent days, is being reconfigured in response to the firestorm of criticism, and will now become a one-time documentary special instead of a five-episode competition series, Variety has learned. Although footage for the original incarnation...
TV SERIES
SHAPE

Julianne Hough Responded to Backlash Surrounding Her New Show 'The Activist'

Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Tuesday to address recent backlash surrounding her new reality competition series, The Activist. Last week, news broke that Hough, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and singer Usher would serve as judges on The Activist. The series would bring six activists together to initiate "meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment," according to Deadline. The activists would also participate in challenges with "their success being measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts' input," reported Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

CBS Scraps ‘The Activist’ Footage, Starts Over After Backlash: Report

CBS has scrapped all the footage for its upcoming show The Activist and will start filming from scratch after intense criticism of the show’s dystopian setup, which pitted activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges as they vied for likes on social media and funding from G20 leaders. Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough had been tapped as the judges. The show’s new format, a one-time special, will follow the format of a documentary rather than a competition. Originally set to begin airing Oct. 22, the show has been postponed with no new air date. CBS said in a statement, “It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.” Global Citizen, a producing partner with CBS, said in a statement: “Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community—we got it wrong.” CBS said the six activists showcased in the new version of the show will be given a cash grant.
TV SERIES
New York Post

‘The Activist’ pulled by CBS after barrage of social media activism

Social media justice warriors have conquered “The Activist.”. The new CBS competition series — hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra-Jones and Julianne Hough — sparked a barrage of backlash online last Friday. In response to the rampant criticism, the network is reworking “The Activist” into a documentary special format, CBS revealed Wednesday via a joint statement with producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘The Activist’ Goes From Competition Show to Documentary After Harsh Blowback

Apparently, the road to reality TV hell is paved with good intentions. CBS’ is retooling its progressive-minded reality series The Activist before it even airs. The five-week series that was poised to be a reality competition show is being creatively retooled as a docuseries. It is no longer scheduled to air as originally planned Oct. 22. A new date for what CBS, producers Global Citizen and Live Nation have dubbed in a joint statement Wednesday as a “documentary special.” “[I]t has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities...
TV SERIES

