Ascension Parish public schools returning to normal schedules

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander made the announcement via a release late Sept. 10. He added that student dress code rules will go back into effect. "Today was another excellent day of learning with 90 percent of our students attending in person and many more students participating in remote learning. Once again, I would like to express sincere gratitude to all of our teachers, staff, students, parents, and community for taking significant steps towards our recovery. We know navigating one-hour delayed starts these last two days have presented some challenges, but we are very grateful for your partnership," Alexander stated.