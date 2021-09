A 2022 ballot campaign for medical cannabis is picking up steam in Nebraska. Led by a coalition of families, patients, state senators, and other allies, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) intends to qualify a pair of initiatives ahead of the November election next year by gathering roughly 250,000 signatures across the state before the July 7, 2022 deadline. The campaign recently filed drafts of the measures with the Nebraska Secretary of State and expects to begin circulating petitions later this month.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO