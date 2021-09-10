CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Torrington, CT

Torrington poet's work published in 9/11 tribute

Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — Patricia Mason-Martin has had her poem “I Lie Still” accepted for publication in the anthology Twin Towers, Twin Decades: Poetry for the Twentieth Anniversary of Nine Eleven. The anthology features writers from all over the country, and the publisher worked diligently to ensure it was available in time...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Stamford Advocate

Torrington native recalls 9/11 experience

Torrington native Sean Corey’s first job out of college was as an associate with international firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen and Hamilton, at One Liberty Plaza across from the twin towers. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Corey was working in the plaza building. First responders were beginning to arrive...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington students attend annual 9/11 ceremony at firehouse

TORRINGTON - A group of 20 students from St. John Paul the Great Academy joined more than 100 residents Saturday for a 9/11 memorial service Saturday at the North End Fire Station, where a rusty steel beam from the World Trade Center’s north tower lobby is on permanent display. “It’s...
TORRINGTON, CT
Deadline

Jane Powell Dies: Hollywood Golden Age Actress & ‘Royal Wedding’ Star Was 92

Jane Powell, who made her screen debut with W.C. Fields, danced with Fred Astaire in Royal Wedding, was one of seven brides for seven brothers in the classic 1954 film musical, sang “Buttons and Bows” at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball and was a bridesmaid at the first of Elizabeth Taylor’s weddings, died of natural causes today at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. She was 92. Susan Granger, a friend of the actress and spokesperson for her family, told Deadline that Powell died peacefully at the house she shared for many years with her husband, the actor and publicist Dick...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Torrington, CT
Entertainment
City
Woodstock, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Winsted, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Register Citizen

Torrington personal trainer goes 'Beyond Ordinary'

TORRINGTON — A new gym is about to open on Migeon Avenue, using a business model aimed at empowering personal trainers and their clients. Beyond Ordinary Fitness Center, opening Oct. 4, is owned by Harrison Gobillot, a personal trainer who specializes in nutrition and bodybuilding, and his partner Brett Wesner.
TORRINGTON, CT
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Eagle was first in ideas for 9/11 tribute

In 2001, just a month after 9/11, The Brooklyn Eagle suggested, in print, that a memorial be established immediately to begin remembrance. The Eagle suggested, in a primitive sketch, that two beams of light be projected into the sky from Ground Zero. Reacting early to the need for remembrance, the Eagle staff worked in a building at 30 Henry Street, abutting the Middagh Street firehouse for Engine 205 and Ladder 118. The firehouse suffered inconceivable losses, wiping out more than half of the staff in the building. As thousands of people walked home over Brooklyn Bridge, many found their way to the Eagle office at Middagh and Henry to drop off Polaroid photos they had taken in lower Manhattan, or random items that had fallen from the Towers. Shell-shocked and covered in dust, they were sadly incoherent and somehow thought they should share something with the newspaper office. Many did not seem to want to take anything home except themselves.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dali
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Pablo Picasso
New Haven Register

Torrington native recalls 9/11 experience

Torrington native Sean Corey’s first job out of college was as an associate with international firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen and Hamilton, at One Liberty Plaza across from the twin towers. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Corey was working in the plaza building. First responders were beginning to arrive...
TORRINGTON, CT
Connecticut Post

Torrington native recalls 9/11 experience

Torrington native Sean Corey’s first job out of college was as an associate with international firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen and Hamilton, at One Liberty Plaza across from the twin towers. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Corey was working in the plaza building. First responders were beginning to arrive...
TORRINGTON, CT
Middletown Press

Torrington native recalls 9/11 experience

Torrington native Sean Corey’s first job out of college was as an associate with international firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen and Hamilton, at One Liberty Plaza across from the twin towers. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Corey was working in the plaza building. First responders were beginning to arrive...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy