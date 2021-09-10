Torrington poet's work published in 9/11 tribute

In 2001, just a month after 9/11, The Brooklyn Eagle suggested, in print, that a memorial be established immediately to begin remembrance. The Eagle suggested, in a primitive sketch, that two beams of light be projected into the sky from Ground Zero. Reacting early to the need for remembrance, the Eagle staff worked in a building at 30 Henry Street, abutting the Middagh Street firehouse for Engine 205 and Ladder 118. The firehouse suffered inconceivable losses, wiping out more than half of the staff in the building. As thousands of people walked home over Brooklyn Bridge, many found their way to the Eagle office at Middagh and Henry to drop off Polaroid photos they had taken in lower Manhattan, or random items that had fallen from the Towers. Shell-shocked and covered in dust, they were sadly incoherent and somehow thought they should share something with the newspaper office. Many did not seem to want to take anything home except themselves.

