LA Current Coach David Marsh Talks ISL Draft and Season Strategy
LA Current Coach David Marsh responds to SwimSwam's Breakdown topic, the ISL Draft Fumble. He also unpacks his strategy through the regular season. In SwimSwam’s last Breakdown episode, the ISL Draft Fumble was a hot topic. See the Breakdown here. David Marsh disagrees with SwimSwam’s assessment, and he explains why, specifically outlining his match sessions battling the Toronto Titans and DC Trident. Coach Marsh also unpacks his strategy for the regular season and looks ahead, way ahead, to ISL Season 4 and 5 where he sees the rookies evolving into the new stars of the pro swimming league.swimswam.com
