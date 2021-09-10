LA Current Coach David Marsh Talks ISL Draft and Season Strategy

It was the last few weeks of senior year of high school, the time when senior superlatives were being announced. I got one that was very much unexpected, I got named “Most Likely To Go Pro.” I mean, I guess I had been walking around that place for 4 years with wet hair and sneaking a snack any time I could. But still, it took me so much by surprise that I just had to laugh.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO