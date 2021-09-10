CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewvine: Hawthorne Vineyards Prepares for Fall Season

By Whitney Amann
 8 days ago
“We want to keep that environment where people feel like they can come in, relax, enjoy their glass of wine, enjoy the view,” said Ann Pettyjohn, general manager of Hawthorne Vineyards.

Hawthorne Vineyards offers their customers a peaceful place to enjoy the view and their delicious wines.

Right now, they are excited to have three very popular wines back on the shelves.

You can order a bottle or glass of their 2018 reserve cabernet franc but since supplies are limited you’d better act fast.

“When we sell out, we sell out, we just make a small quantity of it every year,” she said.

Another wine that’s back in stock is their sweet, aromatic, Delish.

The vineyard recently released the 2020 vintage of its dry, fruity rosé.

Your glass of pale, pink rosé will be the perfect accent to the fall colors that will be showing up at Hawthorne Vineyards in the coming weeks.

And since fall is such a wonderful time to explore Northern Michigan wineries, Hawthorne says it’s vital to get reservations.

“Our driveway is just a beautiful array of colors in the fall,” said Pettyjohn “It’s a great time to come sit outside, definitely dress for the weather because all of our seating is outside.”

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

